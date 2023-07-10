Energy minister Nankabirwa calls for more fuel reserves

Government has expressed interest in developing more fuel reserves to deal with the growing demand for fuel in the country. This was revealed during an inspection of private facilities at the Mahathi Infra Uganda limited plant at Kawuku in Wakiso by Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa. The minister indicated that the despite the current 70 million litre reservoir in Jinja, there was a need to develop further reservoirs to raise capacity to 100 million litres, in case of emergencies.