Electrification forum focuses on renewables and rural access solutions

International energy experts are calling for a tripling of efforts by the government and other stakeholders to achieve universal access to affordable electricity in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. The call came during the Alliance for Rural Electrification Energy Access Investment Forum hosted in Uganda, which was convened to explore strategies for accelerating sustainable electricity access, with a focus on renewable electrification. Meanwhile, Schneider Electric, an international energy agency, launched a regional Climate Smart Village Solution in Uganda on the sidelines of the event.