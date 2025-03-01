Electric motorbikes gain ground in Uganda amid fuel concerns

As the country faces rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, the shift towards electric motorbikes presents a promising solution. Currently, electric motorbikes make up about 10% of the Bodaboda fleet in Kampala. However, compared to neighboring East African countries like Kenya, where electric motorbikes account for around 15%, Uganda still has room to grow. Herbert Kafeero, the Programs Director at SEATINI Uganda, points out that one of the key challenges limiting the adoption of electric motorcycles and vehicles is the lack of sufficient charging stations, which discourages potential buyers.