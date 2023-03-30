Electoral Commission officially launches new premises

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has revealed that he foiled a plan by fraudsters within the Central Government who were planning to sell a wetland onto which the headquarters of the Uganda Electoral Commission would be built. Mao says the group approached President Museveni to persuade him to accept the offer of the alleged land in Butabika, Kampala. The Justice Minister made the revelations as he opened the Electoral Commission's new headquarters, premises previously occupied by the National Housing Cooperation in Kampala.