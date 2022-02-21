Election of new bishop divides Kumi CoU diocese

Each time the seat of an Anglican bishop falls vacant, the likelihood that the replacement process will end up in a wrangle is always high. On several occasions, the matters of faith have ended up in the courts of law and in others, there have been attempts by Christians to block the consecration of the House of Bishop's choice. Recently, Kumi diocese has been in the news over the nullification of the 2019 election of Rev. Charles Okunya. NTV’s Jackson Onyango reports that the cracks have led to near revolts in the church.