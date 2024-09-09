Education ministry upholds ban on mobile devices in schools

The Ministry of Education and Sports will continue to prohibit learners from using hand-held mobile devices such as phones and tablets within school premises until the Education Sector adopts policy guidelines on the use of digital tools and technologies. On the 24th of August this year, the Education Ministry announced the launch of a Digital Agenda Strategy, intended to allow the use of laptops, smart phones, tablets, and other ICT devices in primary and secondary schools. However as NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports, concerns by the proprietors of these schools, have forced the Education Ministry to reverse its move.