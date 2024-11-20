Education Ministry upholds bachelor's degree requirement for teachers

The Ministry of Education has maintained its position that all teachers of pre-primary and primary schools must acquire a bachelor's degree to teach, as prescribed in the National Teachers' Bill 2024. This stance was reaffirmed during the Education Ministry's final meeting with Parliament’s Education Committee to address salient issues raised by legislators and other stakeholders in the draft bill. In turn, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka defended the position, asking for support from legislators and all stakeholders.