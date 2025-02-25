Education ministry unveils advanced level curriculum

The government has revised the Advanced Level curriculum, with topics that were deemed outdated, redundant, or already covered at the lower secondary level now removed. According to the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), the new A-level curriculum will see the introduction of a single school-based summative assessment at the end of the year, replacing regular termly examinations or tests. The assessment will focus on continuous teacher evaluations during activities of integration.