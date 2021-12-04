Eco friendly energy solutions hailed as viable solutions for power

Eco-friendly energy solutions aimed at breaking a cycle of energy poverty, are now being hailed as viable solutions for powering the majority off-grid homes in Uganda. New innovations in the biogas sector such as the use of bio-digesters have emerged, with the technology able to generate natural cooking gas and fertiliser from organic kitchen waste among others. An Israel film is now working with the private sector in the country to deepen the penetration of clean energy in the country.