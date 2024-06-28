EALA concerned about delays in member states’ remittances

The Democratic Republic of Congo's minister for East African Community affairs, Didier Mazenga nearly had his swearing-in as an ex-officio member of the regional assembly stopped due to his poor use of English as an official communication medium. Members of the East African Legislative Assembly had refused to allow Didier Mazenga, a French speaker, to take the oath of office with the help of an ex-officio aided by a translator. However, a concession was reached after the speaker of the assembly pointed out that Mazenga had come prepared to make good on huge arrears, owed by his country, a touchy issue for the assembly.