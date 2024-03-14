EAC member states to develop GMO policy despite debate

The East African Community (EAC) member states have agreed to develop a policy on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) despite mixed feelings on whether the region should adopt the technology. Kenya's Cabinet Secretary in charge of the EAC, Peninah Malonza, told the regional assembly sitting in Nairobi, Kenya, that the member states will soon enact a regional policy to guide the implications and regulate the use of GMOs. Today, the assembly's committee on Agriculture, Tourism, and Natural Resources tabled a report in which the legislators assessed the region on the adoption of GMOs.