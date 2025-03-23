Dutch government commits €4.9 Million to help Uganda coffee farmers

The Dutch government has committed 4.9 million Euros, approximately 19 billion shillings, to help Uganda's coffee farmers meet the December 31 deadline for complying with the European Union's Anti-Deforestation Laws (EUDRs). Under the new arrangement, coffee and cocoa producers must ensure that their products are traceable and have not been farmed in forested areas. Europe is Uganda’s leading coffee market, with an export value of over 800 million dollars.