Dubai Prince arrives in Uganda to start work on refinery

A member of the Dubai Royal family, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, has arrived in the country to participate in the national Heroes' Day commemoration in Gomba today. Officials in the president's office indicate that he will be one of the recipients of a medal in Gomba, in recognition of the background work they have already started to develop an oil refinery in the country. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum’s company, called Alpha MBM, signed a partnership agreement with the Ugandan government last year to develop a $4 billion oil refinery. Upon arriving at the airport in Entebbe, he was received by the Director General of the Uganda Investment Authority, Robert Mukiza