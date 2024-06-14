Do not condemn arrested MPs until court decides - Tayebwa

The deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa has said parliament will not jump to conclusions to judge and condemn the three MPs who were arrested this week on corruption charges until they are proven guilty. The three lawmakers are Yusuf Mutembuli of Bunyole East, Paul Akamba of Busiki County, and Cissy Namujju, the Lwengo District Woman MP. The three were remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with corruption at the Anti-Corruption Court.