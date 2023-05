Disciplinary action threatened against judiciary driver for social media complaint

The Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, says that disciplinary action will be taken against its driver Stanley Kisambira who complained about poor pay and welfare on social media. Bigirimana says Kisambira did not exhaust the internal avenues to vent his frustration before ranting on social media. Meanwhile, Kisambira, who is now out of police custody, says his employer is lying.