Deputy Speaker Among calls for action against certain fuel suppliers

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has asked the government to reprimand fuel companies still charging high prices despite the clearance of the trucks at the Malaba border. This followed revelations by a report of the Trade Committee of Parliament that more fuel trucks (126) were cleared every day in January compared to 122 every day in December when the prices were still low. State Minister for Minerals, promised government action over the matter.