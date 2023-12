Deputy IGP gives Kamwenge residents assurances

The Deputy IGP, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, says residents of Kamwenge District, where suspected terrorists staged an attack on Monday night, killing 10 people, will be pursued and arrested if they surrender or killed if they try to fight the army. Gen. Katsigazi was in Kitehuruzi village to assess the security situation in the area following the attack.