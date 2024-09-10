Democratic Party weighs support for Richard Lumu's Bill on opposition leadership election

The Democratic Party is still undecided on whether to support the Mityana South MP Richard Lumu's bill, which seeks to amend the Administration of Parliament act and enable the election of the leader of the opposition by the August House or denounce it. the Mityana south legislator recently sought leave of parliament to introduce a private members' bill on the matter. richard lumu is now holding consultations with various opposition political parties over the bill. he will meet with his DP party leaders on Wednesday before the party can make a decision on whether to support him or not.