Defense sector looks to clear outstanding arrears

The Defence Ministry has urged army veterans to support the sector's pensions payroll and backlog verification exercise, in order to end the misery of those who served the country and retired from the army but are yet to be paid. Army veterans have been asked to provide valid key documentation, to ease the clearance of pensions. The Minister of State in charge of Veterans Affairs, Huda Oleru noted that the army is determined to pay veterans and survivors of the deceased veterans as quickly as possible. For his part, Minister of Public Service, Wilson Muruli Mukasa called for flexibility in processing pensions, so no veteran is left behind.