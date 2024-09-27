Defense claims faulty evidence in Katanga murder trial

The defense lawyers in the trial of the suspected killers of businessman Henry Katanga have accused the head of police forensic science of presenting a report in court based on samples that were not collected from the crime scene. These allegations were made during the cross-examination of forensic expert Andrew Mubiru at the High Court in Kampala. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the defense lawyers also claimed that the prosecution submitted different models of the pistol allegedly used to kill Katanga, further complicating the case.