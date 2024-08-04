Dairy farmers urged to boost productivity at Annual seminar

Dairy farmers have been encouraged to use their expertise to increase productivity. This was discussed at the annual dairy seminar at Namulonge Research Institute, where dairy farmers from across the country, under their umbrella organization The Cattle Generation, convened to discuss and share experiences on improving value addition to boost farm profits. Dr. Jackson Mbubiru from the National Animal Genetic Center and Data Bank provided farmers with strategies to enhance profitability.