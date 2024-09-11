CSOs push for tougher policies on industry

Civil society organizations are calling for tougher tax policies on the tobacco sector, saying the recent cutting of taxes on alcohol and tobacco, does not help advocacy efforts on the elimination of health consequences of smoking and drinking on young people. They now want the president to stay the addending to the excise duty amendment Bill 2024, recently passed by parliament. Details of the bill passed in May this year, show that government intends to amend the second schedule to the Act, providing for the reduction of excise duty, imposed on opaque beer from 20% or Ugx 230 per liter or which eve is higher to 10% or Ugx 150 per liter.