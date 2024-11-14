CSOS alarmed over escalating illicit money in politics

With the 2026 General Elections nearing, Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda and various civil society organizations have sounded an alarm over the escalating influence of illicit financial flows in politics, which they deem a significant driver of electoral corruption. Amid revelations of unfair priotisation of particular government agencies and departments in the budgeting process and an estimated annual loss of Ugx 9.14 trillion to corruption, activists are urging the urgent implementation of a campaign finance law to regulate political financing and ensure transparency. They also demand a more accountable budgeting process to deter corruption.