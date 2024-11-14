Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Deputy IGP Ochaya warns of rising social media misuse among teen girls
  • 2 National Mbarara councillors, deputy RDC clash over qualifications
  • 3 National Breaking the silence: Empowering communities to take control of diabetes
  • 4 National Seven die after taxi rams into stationary cane truck in Jinja
  • 5 National CSOs call for rationalisation of local govt, Parliament