Court summons Nandutu over missing Karamoja iron sheets

Agnes Nandutu, the former State Minister for Karamoja, who is accused of diverting iron sheets intended for the region's poor, has been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Court after failing to appear for the fourth time to defend herself. The summons, issued by Acting Principal Judge Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, requires Nandutu to appear on July 24 to explain why her bail should not be revoked. The judge also summoned Nandutu’s sureties—Bulambuli Elgon North MP Gerald Nangoli, Budadiri West MP Nandala Mafabi, and Bududa District Chairperson Milton Kamooti—who were also absent from court. The summons followed a request by Chief State Attorney David Bisamunyu from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, after defense lawyers claimed Nandutu was unwell.