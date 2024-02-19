Court clears IGG to prosecute Minister Kitutu

The Inspector General of Government has been cleared by the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court to prosecute Karamoja Affairs Minister Goretti Kitutu for offenses relating to failure to conduct peacebuilding activities in the Karamoja region, leading to a loss of sh.1.5 billion. Kitutu is required to respond by way of criminal summons before the Magistrates Court on the 29th of this month. Justice Jane Kajuga agreed with the IGG that none of Kitutu's rights to a fair hearing were violated when both the DPP (on diversion of iron sheets) and IGG chose to prosecute her separately. Kajuga agrees with Kitutu that she will incur more costs in defending herself for the separate criminal charges, citing the absence of a law that bars multiple trials as long as they are not based on the same transactions.