Councillors ask KCCA to gazette space for street vendors

The minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Kyofatogabye Kabuye and KCCA Executive Director recently ordered city vendors to stop selling their merchandise on the streets. This was intended to create law and order as well as promote security in the city. Today, councillors of the National Unity Platform party have requested KCCA to allocate the vendors space on some roads so that they can earn some income during the festive season. They also want the Old Taxi Park opened by January.