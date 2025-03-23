Conservationists and communities plant bamboo along River Rwizi to restore ecosystem

As the world commemorates World Water Day, conservationists in Mbarara City, led by the World Wide Fund (WWF), have joined local communities to plant bamboo trees along the banks of River Rwizi in the Ruti area as part of a move to restore the area. The initiative is also aimed at improving water retention within the catchment area and advancing water quality, in line with this year's theme, "Cheers to Nature." Ms. Clare Asiimwe, the Nile Breweries Corporate Affairs Manager, says they joined the drive since the factory extracts water from the river, noting that they have marked 270 hectares along the river that require restoration.