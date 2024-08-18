Concerns rise over unregistered child refugees in Rhino camp

Refugee leaders in Madi Okollo have expressed concerns over the increase in unregistered child refugees in the Rhino Camp settlement. They worry that this surge has intensified the burden of humanitarian aid for the new arrivals. Joy Hayat, a member of the Children Protection Committee under Kabarole Research Centre (KRC)-Uganda in Rhino Camp, states that this situation indicates that more families are being separated, putting children at greater risk of experiencing violence. There are fears that some of these children may resort to negative coping mechanisms, such as child marriage and child labor, as a way of alleviating pressure on their households.