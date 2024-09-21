Compensation disputes delay completion of Tororo - Oyam road

The government is calling on those whose homes are near the main road not to frustrate road works by demanding excessive compensation for the use of part of their land. The call by Works State Minister Musa Ecweru comes as work on the Great Northern Corridor road is delayed due to compensation technicalities around Soroti City. Work on the road, which was supposed to be fully completed by March 2024, has been held up by affected persons demanding over two billion shillings each in compensation. The 342-kilometer road runs from Tororo through Soroti, Lira, to Corner Kamdin in Oyam District.