Community efforts revive Kitagata Hot Springs in Uganda

The Kitagata Hot Springs in Sheema District, in southwestern Uganda, are known for their healing waters. In the recent past, they faced near extinction as heavy rains and flooding—exacerbated by wetland destruction—threatened their warmth and appeal. Climate change intensified these effects, causing the springs to cool, and deter visitors during the rainy season. Determined to save their natural treasure, the local community formed the Kitagata Community Hot Springs Management Committee in 2021. The group took swift action by diverting floodwaters, building sandbag barriers, and educating locals on conservation. Today, as Herbert Kamoga reports, the hot springs have remained accessible for two years, allowing them to continue their role as a source of healing and income for the community.