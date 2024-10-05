Coffee farmers in Acholi region worried about EU regulations

Coffee farmers in the Acholi sub-region are concerned about European Union regulations that demand coffee farming on deforested land be halted. On June 29th, 2023, the EU Parliament passed the European Union Deforestation Regulation, banning the importation of coffee products from land deforested after December 31, 2020. The regulation aims to prevent the sale of agricultural products linked to deforestation in the EU and worldwide. However, farmers in the northern region fear the regulations may affect them long-term, as they have been clearing trees to plant coffee.