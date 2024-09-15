CLIMATE PROFITEERING: Inside Uganda’s murky carbon credit markets | Panorama

The government is currently fine-tuning regulations to streamline the opaque carbon trading and offset the market, following in the footsteps of Kenya and Tanzania. The much talked about rules are geared towards introducing fairness and transparency across the laissez-faire carbon market value chain often criticized as an embodiment of climate colonialism. The opaqueness of the market has tended to raise more questions than answers amid tumbling stock prices and allegations of human rights abuses, including cheating poor communities.