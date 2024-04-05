Civil society call for EA Crude Oil project cost benefit analysis

A section of Civil Society Organizations is calling on the public to task the government about the cost benefits of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. Speaking to NTV, Dickens Kamugisha the CEO of the Africa Institute for Energy Governance says the environmental repercussions that come with the project should not continue. However, Paul Twebaze, a research fellow at at the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment says all the negative ramifications that might be recorded, have been catered for in the project plan. Kamugisha explains that the country is likely to recoup at least 40 per cent profit on investment.