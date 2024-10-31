Church of Uganda urges government to justify Coffee Bill to farmers

As the controversy over the contentious Uganda National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024 rages on, the Church of Uganda has asked the central government to convince coffee growers of the rationale behind the mainstreaming of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority back to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries. According to the Church of Uganda's Acting Provincial Secretary, Balaam Muheebwa, key stakeholders in the coffee sector, including the church itself, need to be briefed about the move to ensure that coffee farmers don’t lose out.