Cholera outbreak hits South Kivu gold mine, over 600 infected

A cholera outbreak at an artisanal gold mine in South Kivu Province has infected over 600 people, overwhelming local health services and highlighting severe sanitation issues in conflict-ridden eastern Congo. Médecins Sans Frontières and other humanitarian agencies have treated at least 600 patients at a makeshift center in Lomera, part of the Luhihi mining zone, with more than 350 hospitalized. Access to safe drinking water is a major challenge, with many people forced to use contaminated sources.