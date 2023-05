Cattle keepers struggle to find dry pastures

Last week heavy rains in Ntoroko district resulted in floods that left over 500 people in at least 10 villages homeless after River Semliki burst its banks. The flood waters have remained in place, despite the rain subsiding, leaving cattle keepers in a big dilemma over a lack of a grazing place.The most affected areas are the cattle corridors of the sub-counties of Bweramule and Butungama, which are the main source of revenue for Ntoroko district.