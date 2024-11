Catholic counselor remanded ,accused of fleecing an elderly couple of UGX150 million

A Catholic Church counsellor has been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of fleecing an elderly couple of 150 million shillings after pretending that he would enable them to travel to the Vatican in Rome, Italy to meet Pope Francis. 71-year-old Paulius Mugambe has been arraigned before the Mwanga 11 Court and pleaded not guilty to one count of theft. Court was presided over by Chief Magistrate George Kunihira.