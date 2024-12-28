Catholic church raises red flag on vulgar music, child morality

The Catholic Church is calling for a study into the music that teenagers are exposed to at various parties in their schools, especially towards the end of the year. Delivering his homily during a special Mass for the Holy Innocents at Lubaga, in remembrance of children killed in a massacre by King Herod as he sought to kill baby Jesus, Fr. Joseph Mary Ssebunya said some of the music played at these events, especially during Speech Days, is inappropriate.