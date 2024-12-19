Byanyima scoffs at Uganda prisons for blocking visitors

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of the detained Ugandan veteran Opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye, has scoffed at Uganda Prisons for issuing a circular prohibiting people from visiting inmates from December 25 2024 to 3rd January 2025. Byanyima, who is also the UNAIDS executive director, was speaking to journalists at her family home in Kasangati, Wakiso District. She also expressed doubt about the directive for visitors to leave food for the inmates at the gate. However, Uganda's Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine said this is not the first time prison authorities have imposed a standby class one alert during festive seasons, which are always riddled with high criminality incidents.