Butambala District officials on the spot over shoddy work

Butambala Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Fred Kalema, has ordered the immediate arrest of the District Engineer and the District Education Officer John Sebakumba for constructing substandard classroom blocks. This followed a visit by the RDC to the Government school of Bwebukya UMEA Primary School in Kibibi, which the leader found in a sorry state with dusty floors and poorly constructed black boards