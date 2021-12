Butaleja health workers accused of extortion

The local communities in Butaleja district have accused health workers at various health centres and at Busolwe hospital, in particular, of extorting money from them before they are served. They say most of the health workers are rude and this is compounded by persistent drug stock outs. The issues were raised at a health forum, or baraza, organised by the District chairperson. The Barazas will be held every three months for accountability purposes.