Butaleja District Council asks president’s office to recall two assistant RDCs

The Butaleja District Council has passed a resolution requesting the Office of the President to transfer two assistant RDCs who are allegedly disrespecting district leaders and making unlawful arrests of civil servants. Out of 30 district councilors, 25 signed the motion for their transfer. However, the two assistant RDCs have countered by accusing the district leaders of corruption.