Business community optimistic about Uganda-Rwanda border reopening

The Uganda Manufacturers Association has called for the empowerment of the East Africa Community Secretariat to enable them to resolve political disputes that may arise out of the member states. The association’s executive director Daniel Birungi points out that when the political differences go unresolved, they ultimately affect trade relations between member states, which hinders the region’s economic development. The call comes as Ugandans anxiously await the reopening of the Katuna Gatuna border, after nearly three years.