Bunyoro Kitara Diocese set to consecrate Rev Canon Jacob Ateirweho as 6th Bishop

Preparations for the consecration of the Bishop-Elect for Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, Rev. Canon Jacob Ateirweho, are in the final stages. Rev. Canon Ateirweho will be consecrated on Sunday at St. Peter’s Cathedral Duhaga as the 6th Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese. The consecration ceremony will be presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu. He will replace Bishop Samuel Kahuma Abwooli, who will retire on the same day. Several organizations have supported the consecration preparations.