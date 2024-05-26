Bunyoro Kingdom joins Red Cross for blood donation drive

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom is partnering with the Uganda Red Cross Society to launch a blood donation drive within the region. Statistics show that Bunyoro is experiencing a blood donation deficit of nearly 80,000 units every year, with only 1,000 collected annually out of the needed 200,000 units. For her part, Omugo, the wife of Omukama of Bunyoro, Margaret Karunga Adyeeri, said that the campaign is part of activities to mark the 30 years of the reign of Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru. The Bunyoro Queen, Margaret Karunga Adyeeri, has encouraged the King’s subjects to embrace blood donation and raise at least 200,000 liters of blood.