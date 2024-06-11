Bunyoro Kingdom celebrates 30 years of Omukama's reign

Bunyoro Kingdom has marked 30 years since Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I was enthroned. The Omukama, who has not appeared in public since 2019 due to ill health, attended a thanksgiving service at St. Peter's Cathedral in Hoima City. Omuhikirwa Andrew Byakutaga said the kingdom has registered reasonable success, including unity and development. Byakutaga, however, noted that thousands of the Omukama's subjects are still living in abject poverty, which calls for a campaign to promote productive work like coffee growing.