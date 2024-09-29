Buikwe District officials urged to address school dropout rate

Government and local councils in Buikwe District have been urged to address the issues of the rising number of school dropouts and the increasing health challenges. For the past seventeen years, education, health, and other livelihood sectors in Buikwe District have been enjoying support from World Vision, which came to its natural end as they closed off the Buikwe Area Projects. In that period, over fifteen billion shillings have been invested, and now the task of sustaining those investments lies with the local government.