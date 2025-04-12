Buganda Kingdom prepares to celebrate Kabaka’s 70th birthday

Preparations for a special mass in honor of the Kabaka's 70th birthday are complete, with the festivities set to be held at Lubaga Cathedral tomorrow. The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, will lead the special mass, which will coincide with Palm Sunday, starting at 3 p.m., with the Kabaka expected to be in attendance. In his message delivered by the official Kingdom spokesperson, Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has extended a formal invitation to the Kingdom faithful to celebrate the birthday with the Kabaka. Tomorrow marks the Kabaka’s actual birthday, as he formally turns 70 years old.