Buganda Caucus MPs demand coffee authority’s autonomy

Members of the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus have rejected the proposed amendment to merge the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA); into the Ministry of Agriculture over the next three years. Dr. Lulume Bayiga, the vice-chairperson of the Buganda Caucus, argued that despite the re-organization of the Ministry of Agriculture, Uganda still requires a specialized agency like UCDA to lead the promotion of Ugandan coffee in the international market.