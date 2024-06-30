BREASTFEEDING: Lactation expert shares need to raise awareness on skills

A lactation expert, Rebecca Suubi, one of fewer than five in the country, is working to raise awareness about the need to improve breastfeeding for mothers. Suubi, in an inaugural meeting with mothers, also wants more couples to prepare for breastfeeding, just as they prepare for their unborn child. According to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding is crucial for the growth of a newborn, especially if it is done exclusively for at least 3 years.